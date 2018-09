STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's services sector growth remained robust in August, albeit some easing, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics body SILF showed Wednesday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector fell to 57.1 from 59 in July. The score dropped for a second straight month, but being above 50 it signaled expansion.



The pace of growth in order intake and inventories slowed sharply.



