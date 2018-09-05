

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announces its decision on interest rate. Economists expect the benchmark rate to remain unchanged at 1.50 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the loonie rose against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the aussie. Against the euro, it dropped.



The loonie was worth 1.3166 against the greenback, 84.87 against the yen, 0.9467 against the aussie and 1.5312 against the euro as of 9:55 am ET.



