Datawatch Corporation: Datawatch Panopticon Joins Confluent Partner Program

Panopticon Streaming Analytics platform

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 05, 2018) today announced that it has become a Technology Partner in the Confluent Partner Program. Confluent has verified that theproperly integrates with and supports Confluent Platform and Apache Kafka along with Kafka's Streams API.

Confluent, provider of the leading streaming platform based on Apache Kafka, designed its partner program to enable a rapidly growing ecosystem around Kafka and Confluent. It is the largest ecosystem of technology vendors, consulting and system integrators as well as authorized training partners offering Kafka-based solutions and services.

The Panopticon Streaming Analytics Platform is built on Kafka and Kafka Streams and is a perfect fit for customers in any industry requiring timely decision-making based on fast-changing data. The Platform enables business users to build stream processing data flows in a standard web browser, start their models and begin visualizing output in minutes. With Panopticon, users don't need to know how to write any Java or Scala scripts to make full use of Kafka's enormous range of capabilities. Panopticon supports a comprehensive set of real-time and time series data visualization and data handling capabilities and works directly with Kafka and Confluent Platform.

Confluent Platform expands Apache Kafka's integration capabilities, adds tools to optimize and manage Kafka clusters and makes Kafka easier to build and operate. Confluent Partner Program members have the opportunity to develop robust data connectivity based on the Kafka Connect API, easily build stream processing applications with Kafka's Streams API and promote the solutions to customers worldwide.

Peter Simpson, Vice President for Panopticon Streaming Analytics at Datawatch, said, "The Panopticon Streaming Analytics platform makes the speed and flexibility of Kafka and Kafka Streams accessible to everyone who can benefit from building and deploying their own monitoring and analysis systems without writing any code. Working with Confluent is a key part of our go-to-market and platform strategy. As we expand our Streaming Analytics capabilities to support more complex use cases for our global financial customers, this partnership ensures we align to the Kafka and Confluent road maps, including Confluent Platform 5.0."

"Mission-critical applications rely on Confluent Platform, based on Apache Kafka, to power quick and accurate decision making," said Sid Rabindran, Director, Partner Ecosystem at Confluent. "We welcome Datawatch into the Confluent Partner Program to open up new use cases and give customers new ways of visualizing their data."

Datawatch is a Silver Sponsor of the Kafka Summit being held in San Francisco on October 16-17, 2018. Datawatch's Peter Simpson will be presenting demonstrations utilizing Panopticon Streaming Analytics combined with Confluent Enterprise to support practical trading analytics use cases. Click here for more information about the Kafka Summit: https://kafka-summit.org/events/kafka-summit-san-francisco-2018/

About Confluent

Confluent, founded by the creators of Apache Kafka, provides the leading streaming platform that enables enterprises to maximize the value of data. With a streaming platform that spans to the edges of an organization and captures data into streams of real-time events, businesses in industries such as retail, logistics, manufacturing, financial services, technology and media are able to respond in real time to every customer event, transaction, user experience and market movement whether on premises or in the cloud. Backed by Benchmark, Index Ventures and Sequoia, Confluent is based in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, please visit www.confluent.io. Download Confluent Open Source at www.confluent.io/download.

About Panopticon

Leading capital markets firms rely on Panopticon from Datawatch for faster analytics of real-time streaming and time series data. The powerful combination of stream processing, rapid data comprehension through visual analysis, faster investigation through time series analysis, and playback down to the individual tick supports organizations in making faster, better informed decisions that have an immediate financial impact. For more information about Panopticon and how it has been deployed at customers in time critical areas across trading, risk, compliance, trading operations, and asset management, please visit: www.panopticon.com .

About Datawatch Corporation

Datawatch Corporation ) is the data intelligence solutions provider that will fuel your business. Datawatch can confidently position individuals and organizations to master all data - no matter the origin, format or narrative - resulting in faster time to insight. Datawatch solutions are architected to drive the use of more data, foster more trust and incorporate more minds into analytics and reporting projects. With over 25 years in business, organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100.The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in Toronto, New York, London, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com .

