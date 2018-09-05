Viant Technology LLC: Viant Launches All-New Business-to-Business Marketing Solution

Brings Data-driven Targeting, Increased Accuracy, and Attribution to B2B Marketers Through New Data Partnerships Including Dun & Bradstreet

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Viant, a Meredith Corporation people-based advertising technology company, today announced the activation of a comprehensive suite of business-to-business (B2B) data segments through the Viant Advertising Cloud available for the first time. Through Viant's new partnerships with Dun & Bradstreet, Transunion, Infogroup, HG and PeopleFinders DaaS (formerly Pacific Data Partners), B2B marketers can now deterministically target professionals through a number of attributes including title, vertical, company size and location across all devices and measure performance with greater precision and accuracy.

eMarketer estimates that B2B digital advertising will reach $4.6 billion in 2018, up 13 percent from last year. But with 55 percent of B2B companies saying their current ability to measure and analyze marketing performance needs improvement, and 52 percent reporting the extension of marketing influence across the entire buyer journey is a top initiative according to Demand Gen Report, the B2B sector is clearly in need of tools that increase the impact of digital advertising and accurately measure marketing and advertising's influence on revenue.

The business-to-consumer (B2C) space has seen significant advancements in personalized targeting and data-driven marketing, and now the Viant Advertising Cloud is bringing those advances to B2B marketers. With data on millions of businesses and professionals, marketers can leverage existing B2B segments within Viant's people-based programmatic platform, as well as build custom audiences based on company revenue, size, industry, professional titles and more.

By activating these robust data sets through the Viant Advertising Cloud, B2B marketers can execute Account Based Marketing and leverage Technographic and Firmographic data to more accurately reach their sought-after target audiences. Campaigns can be fully managed or executed self-service to suit the needs of the B2B marketer. In addition, advanced analytics and measurement capabilities enable reporting against audience accuracy, brand engagement and lead generation.

'B2B marketers have largely been underserved by advertising technology innovation and have had to leverage dated methods and approaches to reach their target audiences,' said Jon Schulz, CMO at Viant. 'We are excited to be launching a solution precisely focused on these unique challenges by leveraging deep, deterministic data partnerships, which provide B2B marketers with access to robust audience segments that improve targeting to high-value prospects across all channels and devices and have a measurable impact on the sales cycle.'

Viant's partnership with six leading B2B data companies - including Dun and Bradstreet, which includes over 300 million business records, and Transunion, which includes over 76 million small businesses - provides widespread coverage for both large enterprise and small businesses across the U.S.

'We see a big opportunity to support the B2B marketer's need for data, media, and analytics by helping power Viant's single, deterministic people-based platform,' said Anudit Vikram, Senior Vice President of Audience Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet. 'With our rigorous collection and quality assurance processes that result in a full set of deterministic business data, valuable B2B insights on individual executives and companies can now be utilized in conjunction with Viant's database of 250 million registered users.'

By expanding into B2B with deterministic data sets, Viant is providing B2B marketers with deeper insights into every role and business behavior within a company, as well as future buying behaviors of the desired audience.

ABOUT VIANT

Viant Technology LLC is a premier people-based advertising technology company, enabling marketers to plan, execute, and measure their digital media investments through a cloud-based platform. Built on a foundation of people instead of cookies, the Viant® Advertising Cloud provides marketers with access to over 250 million registered users in the U.S., infusing accuracy, reach and accountability into cross-device advertising. Founded in 1999, Viant owns and operates Adelphic and is a member of the Xumo joint venture. In February 2018, Meredith Corporation (MDP) acquired Viant parent company Time Inc. and all its subsidiary companies, creating a cross-channel ecosystem of nearly 200 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 85 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Viant is a 2018 Inc. Magazine Best Workplaces award winner. For more information, please visit www.viantinc.com.

For more information, please visit https://www.viantinc.com

