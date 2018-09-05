Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - Blackrock Gold Corporation (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a review and study of the Silver Cloud property geophysical data has been conducted by Consulting Geophysicist Jim Wright of Elko, Nevada. Geophysical data over the Silver Cloud property, compiled by Wright (2018), has been analyzed and additional data including historic gravity, magnetic, CSAMT and Airborne Surveys conducted during the last 20 years are also included in the analysis.

The review and interpretation by Jim Wright indicates that property scale gravity data are dominated by lithologic responses and a large-scale gravity low. Furthermore, a compelling gravity low also correlates with the Silver Cloud deposit, the geologic source surmised to be advanced argillic alteration around and beneath the deposit. Several other similar gravity lows were recorded in the vicinity.

Airborne magnetic data covers the entire property, with lithological responses imparting considerable variation in the magnetic pattern. The most interesting feature is a magnetic high extending south-southeast from the Silver Cloud mine and termed the Silver Cloud Structural Zone (SCSZ). This magnetic high is likely produced by dikes filling a Northern Nevada Rift structural element.

Numerous small areas of silica alteration are interpreted from the CSAMT sections, as well as a myriad of small-scale structures. This is confirmed by examination of the geologic map. The most important guides to direct targeting of gold mineralization, based solely on the geophysics, are the inferred hydrothermal feeders proximal to larger-scale structures.

After a review of Jim Wright's Report -Silver Cloud Geophysical Analysis-2018 GIS Data Base and the geochemical data collected in May 2018, the Company believes more surface technical work is warranted prior to a drill program to optimize success. After careful consideration and review, the company will perform additional surface and technical work including an extensive geochemical survey and additional geophysical survey in 2018. Blackrock Gold will finalize plans to start drilling the Silver Cloud project once this work is completed.

"We are glad to have the geophysical review and interpretation completed by Jim Wright," stated Blackrock Gold CEO Greg Schifrin. "The information will help provide a better understanding of the geology, structure and alteration at Silver Cloud as we advance toward conducting additional surface exploration work on Silver Cloud project this fall in preparation for drilling."

About Blackrock Gold

Blackrock Gold Corp is a discovery-driven junior exploration company focused on uncovering the next big economic gold deposit. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on blue-sky opportunities, with an aim to acquire large-scale land packages that are in prolific gold belts within stable jurisdictions.

