JPJ Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that it was notified on 4 September 2018 that Keith Laslop, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, exercised options under the JPJ Group plc Share Option Plan (the "JPJ Share Option Plan") as follows:


Director

Number of Options exercised

Exercise Price

Number of Ordinary shares held following the transaction

% of Company's issued share capital held

Keith Laslop

70,000

£2.42

908,606

1.22%


The shares received on exercise of these options will count toward Keith Laslop's shareholding requirement as a director, as outlined in the Company's remuneration policy that was voted for in favour by shareholders in June. The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014


1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Keith Laslop

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

JPJ Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Options over Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Options under the Jackpotjoy plc Share Option Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£2.42 per Ordinary Share

70,000 Ordinary Shares


e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

4 September 2018 (UK)

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc
Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 203 907 4032
jason.holden@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 (0) 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
jpj@finsbury.com

SOURCE: JPJ Group plc


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE