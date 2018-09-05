

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Mercedes-Benz has launched its first all-electric SUV as luxury car makers increase their focus on the burgeoning electric vehicle market that is currently dominated by Tesla Inc. (TSLA).



Mercedes, a division of German automotive giant Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK), unveiled the EQC crossover at an event in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday. It is the first Mercedes-Benz vehicle to be launched under the product and technology brand EQ.



The vehicle has a combined power consumption of 22.2 kWh/100 km, while its combined CO2 emissions are zero grams/kilometer, both according to provisional figures. The vehicle's lithium-ion battery has an energy content of 80 kWh.



'With the EQC - the first fully electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz - we are flipping the switch. Electric drive is a major component in the mobility of the future. We are therefore investing more than ten billion euros in the expansion of our EQ model portfolio, and more than one billion euros in global battery production,' said Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of Daimler AG and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Cars.



The EQC has two electric motors at the front and rear axles. with a combined output of 300 kW and a maximum torque of 765 Nm. It has an electric range of more than 450 kilometers according to provision figures of the New European Driving Cycle or NEDC.



According to Mercedes, the EQC is classed as a crossover SUV. As the first model to be launched under the EQ brand, the EQC features an all-new drive system development with compact electric drive-trains at each axle.



Mercedes will start series production of the EQC in 2019 at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Bremen. The new EQC will be integrated into ongoing series production as a fully electric vehicle.



In addition, the Sino-German production joint venture Beijing Benz Automotive Co. Ltd. or BBAC is also preparing to start production of the EQC for the local market in China.



Other established automakers are also pushing aggressively into electric cars. Audi Group (AUDVF.PK) commenced mass production of E-tron, its first all-electric SUV on Monday. The car will make its global debut in San Francisco later this month.



Jaguar Land Rover has also introduced its first all-electric car, the I-Pace.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX