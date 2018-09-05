TIDAL X: BROOKLYN Returns to Barclays Center on October 23, 2018

Fourth Annual Philanthropic Concert to Support Criminal Justice Reform

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music and video streaming platform, TIDAL, has announced the 4th Annual "TIDAL X: BROOKLYN" philanthropic concert taking place on Tuesday, October 23rd at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. This year, the streaming platform and partners are supporting criminal justice reform across the country. One hundred percent of ticket proceeds will support criminal justice reform non-profit organizations such as REFORM and Equal Justice Initiative.

Beginning today at 12:00PM ET, TIDAL members will have first access to tickets for TIDAL X: BROOKLYN by visiting TIDAL.com/BROOKLYN or the TIDAL App (mobile & desktop). The general public will be able to purchase tickets starting on Friday, September 7th at 12:00PM ET via Ticketmaster.

Since inception in 2015, the TIDAL X benefit concerts have raised more than 10 million dollars for social justice, disaster relief & recovery, and education causes. Each year more than 30 of the world's premier superstars and most promising emerging artists gather to support those in need across the globe. Stevie Wonder, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Lopez, Kaskade, Fifth Harmony, Jessie Reyez, Alessia Cara, Flatbush Zombies, Victory Boyd and much more have been a part of the stellar event -- you can find more info here: TIDAL.com/BROOKLYN (Embed the video using the code here: http://tdl.sh/TIDALXBKPresale).

Fans worldwide will be able to learn more, tune-in to the show and participate in fundraising efforts at TIDAL.com/BROOKLYN.

The livestreamed benefit show furthers TIDAL's commitment to supporting philanthropic endeavors and key social issues that the music community is passionate about, including Lil Wayne's Social Wave For Change, T.I.'s TIDAL X: Money Talk Education Challenge as well as social justice initiatives from A$AP Ferg, The LOX, Damian Marley, Dec. 99th and more.

