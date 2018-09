John Madden, a managing director at Kaupthing, has today resigned from the Board of Directors of Arion Bank. The Bank is holding an extraordinary shareholders' meeting later today and one of the items on the agenda is the election of a new board member, where Benedikt Gíslason, a former board member of Kaupthing, is the sole candidate.

