NEURONES: 8.5% operating profit in the 1st half 2018

Heading: 1st half 2018 results Nanterre, September 5, 2018 (after trading)

8.5% operating profit in the 1st half 2018

Accounts at June 30 (audited in € millions) H1 2017 2017 H1 2018 Revenues (*) 245 485 243.1 Business operating profit (**) 21.7 (8.9%) 46.4 (9.6%) 21.3 (8.8%) Operating profit 21.1 (8.6%) 44.9 (9.3%) 20.6 (8.5%) Net financial income 1.8 2.9 0.7 Tax on earnings (7.7) (16.2) (7.5) Net profit after tax 15.2 (6.2%) 31.6 (6.5%) 13.8 (5.7%) of which, group share 13 27.3 12.1 Staff at end of period 5,024 5,028 5,123

(*) applied since January 1, 2018, the effect of IFRS 15 is to decrease Group revenues approximately €9 million in 2017 and in 2018, without obviously an impact on operating profit. Revenues in the 1st half of 2017 restated for IFRS 15 would have been €239.2 million instead of the €245 million published.

(**) before cost of free shares

Achievements

On an identical scope and accounting method (IFRS 15) basis, the business activity grew 5.1% over the first six months of FY2018.

The operating profit for the half-year totaled 8.5% of revenues (8.6% in the first half of 2017).

Over a one-year period, cash flow (excluding financial debt) increased €11.6 million. At June 30, 2018, it stood at €148.3 million.

Outlook

For the entire 2018 fiscal year and on a like-for-like basis, NEURONES maintains its forecast of more than €490 million in revenues (IFRS 15) and an operating profit of approximately 9% of revenues.

About NEURONES

With over 5,100 employees, the NEURONES group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation and information system outsourcing projects.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD medium values

