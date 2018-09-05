

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pulitzer prize-winning journalist Bob Woodward's upcoming book on President Donald Trump has evoked vehement criticism by the President, his chief of staff, the White House, and the Defense Secretary.



Trump condemned the book, Fear: Trump in the White House, as a 'con on the public.'



In the book, set to publish on September 11, senior White House aides are quoted as saying they had kept sensitive documents away from Trump to prevent him signing them.



Trump posted on his Twitter page statements by Defense Secretary James Mattis and Chief of Staff John Kelly refuting claims made by Woodward in the book. 'Their quotes were made up frauds, a con on the public,' according to Trump. He wonders if Woodward is a Democratic party operative. He also urges his followers to notice the timing of the book, in apparent reference to upcoming mid term elections.



'The already discredited Woodward book' has 'so many lies and phony sources,' according to Trump.



The book accuses the President of calling Attorney General Jeff Sessions 'mentally retarded' and 'a dumb southerner.' He refutes this, and alleges that Woodward 'made this up to divide.'



Trump called it 'a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost.' Don't know why Washington politicians don't change libel laws, he says.



Mattis called the Woodward book 'Fiction,' and the 'Product of someone's rich imagination.'



'The contemptuous words about the President attributed to me in Woodward's book were never uttered by me or in my presence,' he said in a statement.



White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said the book was 'nothing more than fabricated stories, many by former disgruntled employees, told to make the president look bad.'



'This is a pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump,' in the opinion of General Kelly.



The book makes shocking claims attributed to the embattled US President, including that he had ordered the Pentagon to arrange the assassination of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.



The author reveals in detail the harrowing life inside Trump's White House and how he makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies. Woodward draws from hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand sources, meeting notes, personal diaries, files and documents. The focus is on the explosive debates and the decision-making in the Oval Office, the Situation Room, Air Force One and the White House residence.



With authoritative reporting honed through eight presidencies from Nixon to Obama, Bob Woodward is one of the most respected and well-informed political analysts in the world.



His investigative reports with Washington Post colleague Carl Bernstein helped expose President Richard Nixon's role in the Watergate scandal in the 1970s. The Washington Post won Pulitzer Prizes for the reporting that led to Nixon's downfall.



