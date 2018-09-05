Sales €984 million (+8% vs. H1 2017)
EBITDA €67.3 million (6.8% of sales)
Net income (group share) €40.6 million
Regulatory News:
Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):
On September 5, 2018 the Board of Directors chaired by Éric Jacquet examined the consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018, which were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.
|€m
|Q2 2018
|Q2 2017
|H1 2018
|H1 2017
|Sales
|481.5
|445.7
|984.0
|910.7
|Gross margin
|122.9
|114.2
|248.9
|236.0
|% of sales
|25.5%
|25.6%
|25.3%
|25.9%
|EBITDA 1
|32.8
|29.5
|67.3
|60.7
|% of sales
|6.8%
|6.6%
|6.8%
|6.7%
|Adjusted operating income 1
|28.6
|23.2
|58.0
|50.1
|% of sales
|5.9%
|5.2%
|5.9%
|5.5%
|Operating income
|28.7
|22.1
|62.1
|49.2
|Net income (Group share)
|18.2
|12.4
|40.6
|27.7
1 Adjusted for non-recurring items The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
First half 2018 sales and earnings
Sales amounted to €984 million, up +8% compared to first half 2017, including the following effects:
Volumes sold: +2.8% (Q2: +2.1%)
Price: +5.3% (Q2: +5.9%).
Gross margin amounted to €248.9 million or 25.3% of sales (Q2: 25.5%) compared to €236 million (25.9% of sales) in H1 2017.
Operating expenses excluding non-recurring items amounted to €190.9 million in H1 2018, +2.7% from €185.9 million in H1 2017 mainly due to the increase in Group activity.
EBITDA increased +10.9% and amounted to €67.3 million (Q2: €32.8 million), representing 6.8% of sales, compared to €60.7 million (6.7% of sales) in H1 2017.
Net income (Group share) amounted to €40.6 million (4.1% of sales) compared to €27.7 million (3% of sales) in H1 2017.
Financial position
As of June 30, 2018, operating working capital represented 24.4% of sales and amounted to €442 million (including inventories of €487 million), compared to €383 million (including inventories of €418 million) at December 31, 2017.
As a result, as of June 30, 2018 Group net debt stood at €202.3 million compared to shareholders' equity of €352.2 million, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio of 57.4% (55.2% as of December 31, 2017).
First half 2018 sales and earnings by division
|
JACQUET-
Stainless steel and wear-
|
STAPPERT
Stainless steel long
|
IMS group
Engineering steels
|€m
|Q2 2018
|H1 2018
|Q2 2018
|H1 2018
|Q2 2018 H1 2018
|Sales
|106.7
|210.8
|123.8
|253.0
|251.1 519.4
|Y.o.y. change
|9.1%
|7.6%
|8.2%
|5.2%
|8.2% 9.9%
|Price effect
|2.8%
|0.8
|0.3%
|-0.1%
|10.2% 9.8%
|Volume effect
|6.2%
|6.8%
|7.9%
|5.2%
|-2.0% 0.1%
|EBITDA 1 2
|10.3
|17.8
|7.6
|14.9
|13.2 30.9
|% of sales
|9.6%
|8.4%
|6.1%
|5.9%
|5.2% 5.9%
|Adjusted operating income 2
|8.4
|14.0
|6.9
|14.1
|12.1 27.7
|% of sales
|7.8%
|6.6%
|5.6%
|5.6%
|4.8% 5.3%
1 Non-divisional operations (including Jacquet Metal Service SA) contributed €1.8 million to EBITDA in Q2 2018 and €3.8 million in H1 2018.
2 Adjusted for non-recurring items The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
JACQUET Abraservice specializes in the distribution of stainless steel and wear-resistant quarto plates. JACQUET and Abraservice have separate sales networks. The division generated 73% of its business in Europe and 20% in North America.
Sales amounted to €210.8 million, up +7.6% from €195.9 million in H1 2017: volumes sold +6.8% (Q2: +6.2%), prices +0.8% (Q2: +2.8%).
Gross margin amounted to €68.2 million (32.4% of sales) compared to €60.5 mil- lion in H1 2017 (30.9% of sales).
EBITDA amounted to €17.8 million (Q2: €10.3 million), representing 8.4% of sales, compared to €13.5 million (6.9% of sales) in H1 2017.
STAPPERT specializes in the distribution of stainless steel long products in Europe. It generated 41% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to €253 million, up +5.2% from €240.6 million in H1 2017: volumes sold +5.2% (Q2: +7.9%), prices -0.1% (Q2: +0.3%).
Gross margin amounted to €55.3 million (21.9% of sales) compared to €56.1 million (23.3% of sales) in H1 2017. The gross margin variation is explained among oth- ers by a positive price effect more important in Q1 2017 than in Q1 2018.
EBITDA was €14.9 million (Q2: €7.6 mil-lion), representing 5.9% of sales, com-pared to €16.7 million (6.9% of sales) in H1 2017.
IMS group specializes in the distribution of engineering steels, mostly in the form of long products. It generated 47% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.
Sales amounted to €519.4 million, up +9.9% from €472.7 million in H1 2017: volumes sold +0.1% (Q2: -2%), prices +9.8% (Q2: +10.2%).
Gross margin amounted to €123.5 million (23.8% of sales) compared to €116.7 million (24.7% of sales) in H1 2017.
EBITDA amounted to €30.9 million (Q2: €13.2 million), representing 5.9% of sales, compared to €26.5 million (5.6% of sales) in H1 2017.
|Key financial information
|
Income statement
|€m
|H1 2018
|H1 2017
|Sales
|984.0
|910.7
|Gross margin
|248.9
|236.0
|% of sales
|25.3%
|25.9%
|EBITDA 1
|67.3
|60.7
|% of sales
|6.8%
|6.7%
|Adjusted operating income 1
|58.0
|50.1
|% of sales
|5.9%
|5.5%
|Operating income
|62.1
|49.2
|Net income (Group share)
|40.6
|27.7
|1 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.
Cash flow
|€m
|H1 2018
|H1 2017
|Operating cash flow before change in working capital
|56.5
|49.2
|Change in working capital
|(63.0)
|(1.5)
|Cash flow from operating activities
|(6.5)
|47.7
|Capital expenditure
|(10.4)
|(8.0)
|Asset disposals
|4.3
|0.6
|Dividends paid to shareholders of Jacquet Metal Service SA
|Interest paid
|(4.8)
|(5.4)
|Other movements
|(1.8)
|(2.2)
|Change in net debt
|(19.2)
|32.8
|Net debt brought forward
|183.1
|205.3
|Net debt carried forward
|202.3
|172.5
Balance sheet
|€m
|30.06.18
|31.12.17
|Goodwill
|68.3
|68.3
|Net non-current assets
|154.2
|156.2
|Net inventory
|487.3
|418.0
|Net trade receivables
|246.8
|189.3
|Other assets
|99.9
|94.0
|Cash
|118.4
|102.1
|Total assets
|1,174.9
|1,027.9
|Shareholders' equity
|352.2
|331.8
|Provisions (including provisions for employee benefit obligations)
|102.0
|106.5
|Trade payables
|292.0
|224.0
|Total borrowings
|324.5
|289.6
|Other liabilities
|104.2
|76.0
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,174.9
|1,027.9
Activity report available: www.jacquetmetalservice.com
Q3 2018 results: November 13, 2018 after close of trading
Jacquet Metal Service is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels. The Group operates and develops a portfolio currently comprising four brands: JACQUET (stainless steel quarto plates), STAPPERT (long stainless steel products), Abraservice (wear-resistant quarto plates) and IMS group (engineering steels).
With 3,329 employees, Jacquet Metal Service has a network of 110 distribution centers located in 25 countries in Europe, China and North America.
Compartment B
ISIN: FR0000033904
Reuters: JCQ.PA
Bloomberg JCQ FP
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005743/en/
Contacts:
Jacquet Metal Service
Thierry Philippe
Group CFO
comfi@jacquetmetals.com
or
NewCap - Investor relations
Emmanuel Huynh T: +33 1 44 71 94 94
jacquetmetalservice@newcap.eu