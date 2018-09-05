Sales €984 million (+8% vs. H1 2017)

EBITDA €67.3 million (6.8% of sales)

Net income (group share) €40.6 million

Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):

On September 5, 2018 the Board of Directors chaired by Éric Jacquet examined the consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2018, which were subject to a limited review by the Statutory Auditors.

€m Q2 2018 Q2 2017 H1 2018 H1 2017 Sales 481.5 445.7 984.0 910.7 Gross margin 122.9 114.2 248.9 236.0 % of sales 25.5% 25.6% 25.3% 25.9% EBITDA 1 32.8 29.5 67.3 60.7 % of sales 6.8% 6.6% 6.8% 6.7% Adjusted operating income 1 28.6 23.2 58.0 50.1 % of sales 5.9% 5.2% 5.9% 5.5% Operating income 28.7 22.1 62.1 49.2 Net income (Group share) 18.2 12.4 40.6 27.7

1 Adjusted for non-recurring items The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.

First half 2018 sales and earnings

Sales amounted to €984 million, up +8% compared to first half 2017, including the following effects:

Volumes sold: +2.8% (Q2: +2.1%)

Price: +5.3% (Q2: +5.9%).

Gross margin amounted to €248.9 million or 25.3% of sales (Q2: 25.5%) compared to €236 million (25.9% of sales) in H1 2017.

Operating expenses excluding non-recurring items amounted to €190.9 million in H1 2018, +2.7% from €185.9 million in H1 2017 mainly due to the increase in Group activity.

EBITDA increased +10.9% and amounted to €67.3 million (Q2: €32.8 million), representing 6.8% of sales, compared to €60.7 million (6.7% of sales) in H1 2017.

Net income (Group share) amounted to €40.6 million (4.1% of sales) compared to €27.7 million (3% of sales) in H1 2017.

Financial position

As of June 30, 2018, operating working capital represented 24.4% of sales and amounted to €442 million (including inventories of €487 million), compared to €383 million (including inventories of €418 million) at December 31, 2017.

As a result, as of June 30, 2018 Group net debt stood at €202.3 million compared to shareholders' equity of €352.2 million, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio of 57.4% (55.2% as of December 31, 2017).

First half 2018 sales and earnings by division

JACQUET-

Abraservice Stainless steel and wear-

resistant quarto plates STAPPERT Stainless steel long

products IMS group Engineering steels €m Q2 2018 H1 2018 Q2 2018 H1 2018 Q2 2018 H1 2018 Sales 106.7 210.8 123.8 253.0 251.1 519.4 Y.o.y. change 9.1% 7.6% 8.2% 5.2% 8.2% 9.9% Price effect 2.8% 0.8 0.3% -0.1% 10.2% 9.8% Volume effect 6.2% 6.8% 7.9% 5.2% -2.0% 0.1% EBITDA 1 2 10.3 17.8 7.6 14.9 13.2 30.9 % of sales 9.6% 8.4% 6.1% 5.9% 5.2% 5.9% Adjusted operating income 2 8.4 14.0 6.9 14.1 12.1 27.7 % of sales 7.8% 6.6% 5.6% 5.6% 4.8% 5.3%

1 Non-divisional operations (including Jacquet Metal Service SA) contributed €1.8 million to EBITDA in Q2 2018 and €3.8 million in H1 2018.

2 Adjusted for non-recurring items The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.

JACQUET Abraservice specializes in the distribution of stainless steel and wear-resistant quarto plates. JACQUET and Abraservice have separate sales networks. The division generated 73% of its business in Europe and 20% in North America.

Sales amounted to €210.8 million, up +7.6% from €195.9 million in H1 2017: volumes sold +6.8% (Q2: +6.2%), prices +0.8% (Q2: +2.8%).

Gross margin amounted to €68.2 million (32.4% of sales) compared to €60.5 mil- lion in H1 2017 (30.9% of sales).

EBITDA amounted to €17.8 million (Q2: €10.3 million), representing 8.4% of sales, compared to €13.5 million (6.9% of sales) in H1 2017.

STAPPERT specializes in the distribution of stainless steel long products in Europe. It generated 41% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.

Sales amounted to €253 million, up +5.2% from €240.6 million in H1 2017: volumes sold +5.2% (Q2: +7.9%), prices -0.1% (Q2: +0.3%).

Gross margin amounted to €55.3 million (21.9% of sales) compared to €56.1 million (23.3% of sales) in H1 2017. The gross margin variation is explained among oth- ers by a positive price effect more important in Q1 2017 than in Q1 2018.

EBITDA was €14.9 million (Q2: €7.6 mil-lion), representing 5.9% of sales, com-pared to €16.7 million (6.9% of sales) in H1 2017.

IMS group specializes in the distribution of engineering steels, mostly in the form of long products. It generated 47% of its sales in Germany, the largest European market.

Sales amounted to €519.4 million, up +9.9% from €472.7 million in H1 2017: volumes sold +0.1% (Q2: -2%), prices +9.8% (Q2: +10.2%).

Gross margin amounted to €123.5 million (23.8% of sales) compared to €116.7 million (24.7% of sales) in H1 2017.

EBITDA amounted to €30.9 million (Q2: €13.2 million), representing 5.9% of sales, compared to €26.5 million (5.6% of sales) in H1 2017.

Key financial information Income statement €m H1 2018 H1 2017 Sales 984.0 910.7 Gross margin 248.9 236.0 % of sales 25.3% 25.9% EBITDA 1 67.3 60.7 % of sales 6.8% 6.7% Adjusted operating income 1 58.0 50.1 % of sales 5.9% 5.5% Operating income 62.1 49.2 Net income (Group share) 40.6 27.7 1 Adjusted for non-recurring items. The activity report includes a definition of non-IFRS financial indicators and explains the methods used to calculate them.

Cash flow

€m H1 2018 H1 2017 Operating cash flow before change in working capital 56.5 49.2 Change in working capital (63.0) (1.5) Cash flow from operating activities (6.5) 47.7 Capital expenditure (10.4) (8.0) Asset disposals 4.3 0.6 Dividends paid to shareholders of Jacquet Metal Service SA Interest paid (4.8) (5.4) Other movements (1.8) (2.2) Change in net debt (19.2) 32.8 Net debt brought forward 183.1 205.3 Net debt carried forward 202.3 172.5

Balance sheet

€m 30.06.18 31.12.17 Goodwill 68.3 68.3 Net non-current assets 154.2 156.2 Net inventory 487.3 418.0 Net trade receivables 246.8 189.3 Other assets 99.9 94.0 Cash 118.4 102.1 Total assets 1,174.9 1,027.9 Shareholders' equity 352.2 331.8 Provisions (including provisions for employee benefit obligations) 102.0 106.5 Trade payables 292.0 224.0 Total borrowings 324.5 289.6 Other liabilities 104.2 76.0 Total equity and liabilities 1,174.9 1,027.9

Activity report available: www.jacquetmetalservice.com

Q3 2018 results: November 13, 2018 after close of trading

Jacquet Metal Service is a European leader in the distribution of specialty steels. The Group operates and develops a portfolio currently comprising four brands: JACQUET (stainless steel quarto plates), STAPPERT (long stainless steel products), Abraservice (wear-resistant quarto plates) and IMS group (engineering steels).

With 3,329 employees, Jacquet Metal Service has a network of 110 distribution centers located in 25 countries in Europe, China and North America.

Compartment B

ISIN: FR0000033904

Reuters: JCQ.PA

Bloomberg JCQ FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005743/en/

Contacts:

Jacquet Metal Service

Thierry Philippe

Group CFO

comfi@jacquetmetals.com

or

NewCap - Investor relations

Emmanuel Huynh T: +33 1 44 71 94 94

jacquetmetalservice@newcap.eu