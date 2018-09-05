Marijuana News TodayWith the recent boom we've seen in pot stocks, the marijuana news today details how Wall Street has never been more interested in getting involved in marijuana than it is today.One thing that every nascent industry needs is a large injection of capital in the early stages to fund development. It makes sense. It's Business 101; you can't make money without selling a product, but you can't produce and sell said product without having money at the start to build the requisite infrastructure.That applies on the macro scale as well. Make no mistake, we are still very much in the beginnings of the marijuana industry. Pot stocks have only just.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...