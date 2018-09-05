sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 05.09.2018

BOIRON: Evolution of the governance

During the Board of Directors of September 5, 2018 chaired by Thierry Boiron, Christian Boiron announced that he will leave his position as General Manager as from January 1, 2019.

This is Valérie Poinsot, currently Deputy General Manager for 7 years, that has been appointed to succeed him.

We carry on the development of homeopathy in the world with the same confidence and the same determination.


Laboratoires BOIRON



Our next update:
October 18, 2018, at market close, publication of quarterly sales and financial information as of September 30, 2018.
Person responsible for financial information: Christian Boiron
Contact for financial information: Véronique Bouscayrol
Investor relations: +33 (0) 4.78.45.63.43 - e-mail: boironfinances@boiron.fr
ISIN Code: FR0000061129 (BOI) - Bloomberg: BOI FP - Reuters: BOIR.PA
The group's financial information is online at: www.boironfinance.com

