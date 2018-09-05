

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session firmly in negative territory, extending the weakness from the previous day. Investor sentiment took a hit after yesterday's weak performance on Wall Street and the pull back in the Asian markets overnight.



Traders also remain in a cautious mood due to concerns over trade. U.S. and Canadian officials are scheduled to hold trade talks in Washington today after failing to reach an agreement last week.



A report from Reuters said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated Canada will not bend on key demands regarding NAFTA in talks with the U.S. this week.



Trump also reportedly intends to impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period ends on Thursday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 1.09 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.30 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 1.13 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.39 percent and the CAC of France fell 1.54 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.00 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.93 percent.



In Frankfurt, Bayer dropped 1.95 percent after its second-quarter profit missed estimates and the company gave more details of the acquisition of U.S. firm Monsanto.



In Paris, Sanofi fell 0.82 percent, a day after it agreed to pay more than $25 million to resolve corruption charges.



Advertising company JCDecaux soared 5.56 percent after a rating upgrade by BofA Merrill.



In London, BHP Billiton shed 1.02 percent after the global miner picked up a 6.1 percent stake in SolGold PLC for $35.2 million.



Housebuilder Berkeley gained 1 percent after the company reaffirmed its profit outlook for the five-year period ending April 30, 2021.



William Hill shares jumped 5.43 percent after the bookmaker announced a partnership with U.S. casino group Eldorado Resorts.



Eurozone retail sales dropped for the first time in three months in July, Eurostat reported Wednesday. Retail sales fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, in contrast to a 0.3 percent rise in June. This was the first fall since April, when sales were down 0.2 percent. Sales were expected to fall 0.1 percent.



The euro area private sector expanded slightly more than initially estimated in August, final data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday. The composite output index rose to 54.5 in August from July's 54.3. The score was marginally above the flash estimate of 54.4.



UK services sector expanded at a faster pace in August on stronger new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.3 from 53.5 in July. The indicator has reached its second-highest level since February. The expected score was 53.9.



China's private sector growth slid to a five-month low in August on slower growth in services, survey results published by IHS Markit revealed Wednesday.



The Caixin composite output index fell to a 5-month low of 52.0 in August from 52.3 in July. A score above 50 indicates expansion.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 51.5 from 52.8 in the previous month. The reading was expected to fall moderately to 52.6 in August.



With the value of exports falling and the value of imports rising, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened in the month of July. The Commerce Department said the trade deficit widened to $50.1 billion in July from a revised $45.7 billion in June.



Economists had expected the deficit to widen to $50.1 billion from the $46.3 billion originally reported for the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX