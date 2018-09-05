Tempo, a leader in productivity-enhancing project management solutions, announces four new offerings to our customers.

Premium Success Program

Our Premium Success Program is a new extended service offering, which expands our basic service experience with multiple benefits for enterprise customers, and customers who need mission-critical support.

Customers taking advantage of the Premium Success Program can expect faster responses and 24/7 support. Additionally, customers will have access to a designated customer success resource, development support, annual system health checks, priority access to webinars and onboarding support.

"We understand the importance of a superlative customer experience. Tempo's Premium Success Program is designed to offer our most demanding customers enhanced support and more options to solve their unique challenges faster," said Petur Agustsson, CCO of Tempo.

Tempo for Jira Data Center

Tempo is a launch partner in the Atlassian Data Center Apps program, with Tempo for Jira apps officially supporting Jira Data Center deployments.

In this new program, Tempo apps will be verified to support the Data Center deployment option for Jira and validated as providing the best possible user experience and support. Tempo's state-of-the-art technology provides optimal performance for even the most demanding set-up or environment. By making the apps available to run in a clustered, multi-node environment, Tempo helps to ensure the continuous availability and resilience of business operations. Clustering of servers minimizes downtime and single points of failure, and allows enterprise users to scale without compromising on performance. The enhanced scalability of Tempo for Jira Data Center allows systems to grow with the company in an agile manner, both in terms of licensing and technical set-up.

"Many of our largest customers have already migrated to Jira Data Center," commented Vidar Svansson, CPO of Tempo, "Launching Tempo for Data Center underscores our commitment to support Tempo at scale."

Tempo Connect

Tempo Connect is a new product that connects our cloud products to other business tools.

Tempo is currently the #1 top selling app for Atlassian's Jira and supports integration with Slack and Chrome. Tempo's latest integration with QuickBooks allows companies to run payroll and billable hours with secure data from Tempo. Built-in approval functionality enables Tempo to provide better data accuracy as errors are minimized when work is tracked in one place This saves time and effort in tracking and reviewing work logs.

With Tempo Connect, customers with limited resources can focus their time on more meaningful activities than maintaining integrations and duplicating time entries. Customers can get started easily and synchronize their data immediately from Tempo.

"Our customers rely on Tempo data to operate their business. Tempo Connect makes it easier than ever to synchronize Tempo data with other business tools to increase accuracy and minimize duplication of time entries." commented Vidar Svansson, CPO of Tempo.

Tempo Cloud lift its limit to 5.000 users

"Atlassian Jira Cloud, as well as Tempo Cloud, previously supported deployments of only up to 2,000 users. This limitation has now been increased to 5,000 users, enabling more enterprise customers to choose the cloud hosting option. We are very excited about this change. It strengthens our cloud-first focus and helps us better meet the needs of our enterprise customers," said Sigurdur Thorarinsson, CTO of Tempo, "Our vision is ultimately to enable our users to work across the entire suite of their chosen tools, with a uniform experience for capturing and managing their productivity."

Tempo's core products are Tempo Timesheets for time tracking, reporting and budgeting, Tempo Planner for resource management and project planning, and Tempo Budgets for schedule and cost management across projects and portfolios.

To get more information about these new offering visit https://www.tempo.io/financial-integrations or https://www.tempo.io/tempo-for-enterprise

About Tempo

With headquarters in Reykjavik, Iceland and a North American presence in Montreal, Canada, Tempo develops sophisticated software solutions that help make work easier and more efficient for software, IT services and core business teams. Tempo has over 11,000 customers worldwide, ranging from small startups to the largest global enterprises including Amazon, BMW, Pfizer, HomeAway, PayPal, Hulu, Dell, and Disney.

To learn more about Tempo, visit www.tempo.io.

