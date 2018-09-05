

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the red, adding to the losses of the previous session. The European markets were hit by continued worries over global trade.



U.S. and Canadian officials are scheduled to hold trade talks in Washington today after failing to reach an agreement last week. U.S. President Trump also reportedly intends to impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period ends on Thursday.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.93 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,868.86. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.88 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 1.04 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished firmly in the red Wednesday. Novartis dropped 1.5 percent and Roche fell 1.2 percent. Nestle also finished lower by 0.8 percent.



Sika was among the weakest performing stocks of the session, losing 2.5 percent. Lafargeholcim also surrendered 2.1 percent.



The luxury goods companies were hard hit by trade concerns. Swatch Group declined 2.3 percent and Richemont lost 2 percent.



UBS was among the best performing stocks of the day, rising 1.3 percent. Credit Suisse also gained 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX