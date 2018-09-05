Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 5 September 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 87,485 Highest price paid per share (pence): 25.9500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.5000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.6800

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,407,935,095 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,407,935,095 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

5 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3989 25.55 16:28:29 London Stock Exchange 357 25.55 16:28:01 London Stock Exchange 1153 25.55 16:28:00 London Stock Exchange 1717 25.55 16:27:03 London Stock Exchange 918 25.55 16:27:03 London Stock Exchange 3844 25.55 16:26:54 London Stock Exchange 4208 25.65 13:12:40 London Stock Exchange 3980 25.50 12:23:43 London Stock Exchange 1910 25.55 11:43:55 London Stock Exchange 1958 25.55 11:43:52 London Stock Exchange 1357 25.65 11:37:37 London Stock Exchange 2757 25.65 11:37:34 London Stock Exchange 9126 25.65 11:37:34 London Stock Exchange 6438 25.65 11:33:34 London Stock Exchange 3983 25.70 10:02:52 London Stock Exchange 4131 25.65 09:55:41 London Stock Exchange 8262 25.65 09:55:41 London Stock Exchange 4104 25.65 09:50:32 London Stock Exchange 4851 25.85 09:46:39 London Stock Exchange 4819 25.85 09:46:39 London Stock Exchange 85 25.85 09:41:34 London Stock Exchange 1413 25.85 09:41:34 London Stock Exchange 3398 25.85 09:39:46 London Stock Exchange 40 25.95 09:36:35 London Stock Exchange 1689 25.95 09:36:35 London Stock Exchange 2376 25.95 09:36:35 London Stock Exchange 4622 25.75 09:32:03 London Stock Exchange

