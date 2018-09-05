sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 5

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:5 September 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):87,485
Highest price paid per share (pence):25.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.5000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.6800

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,407,935,095 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,407,935,095 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

5 SEPTEMBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
398925.5516:28:29London Stock Exchange
35725.5516:28:01London Stock Exchange
115325.5516:28:00London Stock Exchange
171725.5516:27:03London Stock Exchange
91825.5516:27:03London Stock Exchange
384425.5516:26:54London Stock Exchange
420825.6513:12:40London Stock Exchange
398025.5012:23:43London Stock Exchange
191025.5511:43:55London Stock Exchange
195825.5511:43:52London Stock Exchange
135725.6511:37:37London Stock Exchange
275725.6511:37:34London Stock Exchange
912625.6511:37:34London Stock Exchange
643825.6511:33:34London Stock Exchange
398325.7010:02:52London Stock Exchange
413125.6509:55:41London Stock Exchange
826225.6509:55:41London Stock Exchange
410425.6509:50:32London Stock Exchange
485125.8509:46:39London Stock Exchange
481925.8509:46:39London Stock Exchange
8525.8509:41:34London Stock Exchange
141325.8509:41:34London Stock Exchange
339825.8509:39:46London Stock Exchange
4025.9509:36:35London Stock Exchange
168925.9509:36:35London Stock Exchange
237625.9509:36:35London Stock Exchange
462225.7509:32:03London Stock Exchange

