Sanrio Announces Opening of the First-Ever Hello Kitty Grand Cafe in Irvine, CA

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2018 / Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty, announces the opening of the highly anticipated Hello Kitty Grand Cafe on Sept. 14, 2018. Housed within the Irvine Spectrum Center in Irvine, CA, this marks the Hello Kitty Cafe brand's first-ever cafe concept offering Hello Kitty Cafe favorites and new Afternoon Tea and Cocktail Service programs. The Hello Kitty Grand Cafe is the first and only permanent cafe in the U.S. featuring dual experiential spaces - a fast-casual cafe setting open to the public and a separate private room for reservation-only afternoon tea program and cocktail service.

Guests can pop in and out for a sweet treat at the Hello Kitty Grand Cafe with grab and go seating for up to 12 people. In addition to the popular Hello Kitty Cafe menu offerings, exclusive new menu additions include made-to-order mini hot donuts (cinnamon sugar; matcha; cookies n' cream, $6 per cup) and a pick-your-own 4pc set of Sanrio character mini cakes ($15). In addition to the new food items, a gold bow handle mug ($25) and pink and rose colorway gold sequined Chubby Bunny bow ($30) also make their debut at the Hello Kitty Grand Cafe. The unique, cute-sophisticated space features classic white walls adorning kawaii Hello Kitty icons and one-of-a-kind artworks created for this location. The surprise and delight continues with The Bow Room at Hello Kitty Grand Cafe - a hidden reservations-only pink oasis with modern, sleek Hello Kitty-branded fixtures and a refined finish throughout, pouring afternoon tea by day, and cocktail service by night.

With a bow-shaped knocker marking the entrance, The Bow Room at Hello Kitty Grand Cafe will offer exclusive, reservation-only experience for fans. An Afternoon Tea Service ($55 per person; by reservation only) available Wednesdays through Sundays will include a delicious assortment of fresh seasonal fruit, savory tea sandwiches (Cucumber, dill cream cheese, milk bread; Creamy egg salad, chives, paprika, savory cone; or Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, pretzel croissant; Mozzarella, vine tomatoes, pesto, tart shell); alongside a selection of sweets including Buttermilk Scone, Mini cupcake, Hello Kitty Mini Cake, Raspberry Macaron, and Chocolate Chocolate Cake); in addition to accouterments such as honey, strawberry jam, whipped butter, and Hello Kitty shaped sugars. An extensive tea selection including a wide array of black, green, oolong, a special Birthday Tea blend, and caffeine-free tea offerings accompany the service.

In the evening, The Bow Room at Hello Kitty Grand Cafe will become a cocktail bar for guests aged 21 and up from 5:00 p.m. nightly (Wednesdays - Sundays; by reservation only). Cocktail Service will include an assortment of adult libations with a Hello Kitty twist including You Had Me at Hello (Cachaca, aperol, lemon, sherry and pineapple, $21); Matcha Matcha (Japanese whiskey, yogurt, matcha, yuzu, $15); Dear Daniel (Mezcal, pineapple, lime, spirulina, salted coconut whip, $16); and 1974 (choice of an Old Fashion or Classic Negroni served with a signature Hello Kitty ice cube, $14). The Bow Room at Hello Kitty Grand Cafe will also offer a curated wine list ($10 - $63) including sparkling wine, champagne, pinot grigio, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc and rosé by the glass or bottle, in addition to select by-the-bottle offerings ($35 - $87) including the Hello Kitty Sparkling Rosé, Hello Kitty Pinot Grigio, Hello Kitty Prosecco, and Piper Heidsieck Cuvee Brut.

Hours of Operation for the Hello Kitty Grand Cafe are as follows:

Cafe

11am - 9pm (Monday - Thursday)

11am - 10:30pm (Friday)

10am - 10:30pm (Saturday)

10am - 9pm (Sunday)

The Bow Room Hours (Wednesday-Sunday only; by reservation only)

Afternoon Tea Service

11am - 4pm (Wednesday-Friday)

10am - 4pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Cocktail Service (Reservations only; 21 and up)

5pm - 9pm (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday)

5pm - 11pm (Friday, Saturday)

Reservations are available at:

https://reservations.hellokittycafe.com

"Hello Kitty Cafe is an integral extension of the Hello Kitty brand as we continue to evolve and diversify our consumer touchpoints," said Craig Takiguchi, COO of Sanrio, Inc. "As the first brick-and-mortar cafe concept of its kind in the U.S., Hello Kitty Grand Cafe combines our signature fast-casual setting with an all-new immersive dining experience through our Afternoon Tea Service for guests of all ages and Cocktail Service that caters to our adult fans. We look forward to debuting the latest evolution of Hello Kitty Cafe as a new destination in Southern California."

"We're very excited to welcome the first brick and mortar Hello Kitty Cafe in the U.S. at Irvine Spectrum Center," said Katie Dixon, Director of Marketing at Irvine Spectrum Center. "This is another example of how we provide our customers with a unique opportunity with an iconic brand they can't experience anywhere else."

Within the Hello Kitty Cafe brand, there are currently four concepts for Hello Kitty food/beverage service in the U.S. market. In addition to Hello Kitty Grand Cafe, additional concepts include:

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is a supercute sweets dispensary on wheels. There are two Hello Kitty Cafe Trucks that travel across the U.S. - one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast. The adorable pink trucks offer guests a limited selection of sweet treats, as well as a bow-shaped water bottle, t-shirts, mugs, and signature bow-shaped headbands. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been on the road since 2014.

is a supercute sweets dispensary on wheels. There are two that travel across the U.S. - one on the East Coast, one on the West Coast. The adorable pink trucks offer guests a limited selection of sweet treats, as well as a bow-shaped water bottle, t-shirts, mugs, and signature bow-shaped headbands. The has been on the road since 2014. The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container and Hello Kitty Mini Cafe are both limited engagement concepts, set within a mall or lifestyle center. The menu at each includes seasonal sweets, flavored iced teas and coffee drinks; providing guests with delicious treats in a fast-casual setting. The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container is housed within a pink metal shipping container with an adorable pop out patio scattered with bistro tables. The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Container opened at Irvine Spectrum Center (Irvine, CA) in 2016, and was recently relocated to Fashion Valley mall in San Diego, CA in Spring 2018.

and are both limited engagement concepts, set within a mall or lifestyle center. The menu at each includes seasonal sweets, flavored iced teas and coffee drinks; providing guests with delicious treats in a fast-casual setting. The is housed within a pink metal shipping container with an adorable pop out patio scattered with bistro tables. The opened at Irvine Spectrum Center (Irvine, CA) in 2016, and was recently relocated to Fashion Valley mall in San Diego, CA in Spring 2018. The Hello Kitty Mini Cafe made its debut at Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, in late 2017, as a stand-alone kiosk; a second location opened in June 2018 at Santana Row in San Jose, CA - considered to be the Silicon Valley's premier destination for shopping, dining, living and more.

Fans can stay up-to-date on grand opening festivities and events at the Hello Kitty Grand Cafe, as well as with Hello Kitty Cafe Truck appearances, by following the Hello Kitty Cafe and Hello Kitty Cafe Truck on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, who recently celebrated her 40th Anniversary. Home to many endearing characters including Chococat® My Melody®, Badtz-Maru® and Keroppi®, Sanrio was founded on the "small gift, big smile®' philosophy - that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration for the broad spectrum of unique products and experiences. Today, more than 50,000 Hello Kitty-branded items are available in over 130 countries and upwards of 15,000 U.S. retail locations including department, specialty, national chain stores and over 35 Sanrio boutiques. For more information please visit www.sanrio.com and www.facebook.com/hellokitty.

About Irvine Spectrum Center

Irvine Spectrum Center is one of Southern California's most popular shopping, dining and entertainment lifestyle destinations, visited by more than 17 million people annually. The center features Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Lululemon and Target, along with more than 175 stores, restaurants and entertainment venues, including the country's most successful Improv Comedy Club, as well as one of the highest-grossing movie theaters in North America, Edwards Irvine Spectrum 21 IMAX and RPX, a 5,000-plus-seat, 21-screen movie theater with VIP recliners and seat-side service. Irvine Spectrum Center is currently undergoing a $200-plus million reinvestment, bringing 30 new stores and restaurants to the center, including Southern California flagships like H&M, to home grown brands recognized worldwide such as Stance and Gorjana. Other notable offerings include Hello Kitty Café's first brick-and-mortar café, Habana, CUCINA enoteca, Urban Home, Tender Greens, Umami Burger, TLT Food, Pressed Juicery and Afters Ice Cream. For more information, please visit ShopIrvineSpectrumCenter.com or follow @irvinespectrumcenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

