Everest Insurance, the diversified specialty insurance division of Everest Re Group, Ltd., announced today the addition of Don Mango as Global Head of Actuarial Pricing and Modeling for insurance. In this new role, Don will lead the Everest Insurance global actuarial pricing and modeling team, setting the framework and executing on all aspects of the pricing and portfolio management strategies to further drive underwriting profitability across the company.

Don brings to Everest over 30 years of relevant experience in portfolio strategy, capital modeling, hedging and insurtech. He will be based out of Everest Insurance's Liberty Corner, NJ office.

Speaking on this new appointment, Mike Mulray, Everest Insurance Chief Underwriting Officer, said, "Don is a true thought leader in the actuarial field. Over the last several years Don has spent a significant amount of time on advanced technologies, data, and analytics. Leveraging this knowledge base, utilizing emerging and expanding data sets, as well as various proprietary tools and models, Don will help propel our growth and profitability into the future. I look forward to collaborating with Don and the team on the continued refinement of our pricing and portfolio management strategies as we continue to work tirelessly to deliver value to our stakeholders. I am very excited to have Don join the Everest team."

Jonathan Zaffino, President and CEO, Everest Insurance, added "We are pleased to welcome Don to Everest Insurance. Attracting world class talent is a hallmark of the Everest Insurance strategy. Bringing someone of Don's caliber and expertise to our team further accelerates our continued investment in data, analytics, and technology, which are critical to the strategy and success of a modern era specialty insurer like Everest."

Everest Re Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda holding company that operates through the following subsidiaries: Everest Reinsurance Company provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in both the U.S. and international markets. Everest Reinsurance (Bermuda), Ltd., including through its branch in the United Kingdom, provides reinsurance and insurance to worldwide property and casualty markets and reinsurance to life insurers. Everest Reinsurance Company (Ireland), dac, provides reinsurance to non-life insurers in Europe. Everest Insurance refers to the primary insurance operations of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies which offer property, casualty and specialty lines insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis in the U.S. and internationally. The Company also operates within the Lloyd's insurance market through Syndicate 2786. In addition, through Mt. Logan Re, Ltd., the Company manages segregated accounts, capitalized by the Company and third party investors that provide reinsurance for property catastrophe risks. Additional information on Everest Re Group companies can be found at the Group's web site at www.everestregroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005819/en/

Contacts:

Everest Global Services, Inc.

Craig Howie, 908-604-3169

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer