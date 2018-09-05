sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank: Covered bond offering results

Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of three covered bond series.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 1,300 million and 10 bids were received.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 48 attracted 1 bid of ISK 40 million at a yield of 2.83%. No bids were accepted for ARION CBI 48.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 25 attracted 6 bids of ISK 580 million in total at a yield of 2.58%-2.64%. No bids were accepted for ARION CBI 25.

The fixed rate issue ARION CB 22 attracted 3 bids of ISK 680 million at a yield of 6.05-6.10%. No bids were accepted for ARION CB 22.

In total Arion Bank has issued ISK 112,720 m of covered bonds, thereof ISK 20,800 m this year.

For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)