UK Legal Services Dashboardcontains a range of regularly updated data and forecasts on the UK legal market, and key practice areas. There are also details of new surveys and research reports on the legal market.
Most data series contain trend data for the last 3 or 5 years and forecasts are 5-year forecasts for the legal market overall and 3-year for specific consumer practice areas.
Updated monthly, password access to the dashboard is available via an annual subscription and includes access to all legal market intelligence reports.
Key Topics Covered
- UK total legal market revenue Monthly Update
- Law firm numbers and breakdown by business model Monthly Update
- Solicitor numbers Monthly Update
- ABS numbers by licensing body Quarterly Update
- Land Registry transactions total and by key account holder (firm) Monthly Update
- UK legal market revenue by sector, e.g. law firms, barristers, others Quarterly Update
- Family law data divorce and other cases in Family Court Quarterly Update
- Probate data grants of representation and other applications Quarterly Update
- Employment Tribunal data claims accepted and dealt with Quarterly Update
- Criminal Court Cases Quarterly Update
- UK legal market value 11 year trends and 5 year forecasts Half-yearly Update
- UK market value by consumer practice area 3 year trends and 3 year forecasts: Annual Update
- Conveyancing Annual Update
- Family Law Annual Update
- Personal Injury Annual Update
- Wills Probate Annual Update
- Combined revenue top ten law firms Annual Update
- Barrister and Chambers numbers Annual Update
- Commercial Court Cases Annual Update
- Personal injury data claims, claims value, and claim company numbers Annual Update
