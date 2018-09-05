The "UK Legal Services Dashboard" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UK Legal Services Dashboardcontains a range of regularly updated data and forecasts on the UK legal market, and key practice areas. There are also details of new surveys and research reports on the legal market.

Most data series contain trend data for the last 3 or 5 years and forecasts are 5-year forecasts for the legal market overall and 3-year for specific consumer practice areas.

Updated monthly, password access to the dashboard is available via an annual subscription and includes access to all legal market intelligence reports.

Key Topics Covered

UK total legal market revenue Monthly Update

Law firm numbers and breakdown by business model Monthly Update

Solicitor numbers Monthly Update

ABS numbers by licensing body Quarterly Update

Land Registry transactions total and by key account holder (firm) Monthly Update

UK legal market revenue by sector, e.g. law firms, barristers, others Quarterly Update

Family law data divorce and other cases in Family Court Quarterly Update

Probate data grants of representation and other applications Quarterly Update

Employment Tribunal data claims accepted and dealt with Quarterly Update

Criminal Court Cases Quarterly Update

UK legal market value 11 year trends and 5 year forecasts Half-yearly Update

UK market value by consumer practice area 3 year trends and 3 year forecasts: Annual Update

Conveyancing Annual Update

Family Law Annual Update

Personal Injury Annual Update

Wills Probate Annual Update

Combined revenue top ten law firms Annual Update

Barrister and Chambers numbers Annual Update

Commercial Court Cases Annual Update

Personal injury data claims, claims value, and claim company numbers Annual Update

