The "Europe Breakfast Cereal Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Breakfast Cereal Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

There is a huge paradigm shift in the purchasing behavior and eating habits of the customers, which has led to the demand for on-the-go eating options.

Rapid urbanization and growth of middle-class population significantly contribute to the demand for on-the-go meal options.

Cereals are considered healthy and are easy to prepare, therefore, the demand is significantly high for these products.

Need for nutritious meal for breakfast has driven the demand for multi-grain cereals such as grains, seeds, and beans.

Benefits associated with the use of organic and whole grain-based cereals add to the demand for hot cereals.

Addition of exotic flavors into the product variants has led to better tasting breakfasts, driving the demand, especially among kids.

Segment Analysis

Based on Product Type, the Breakfast Cereal market segments the market into Ready-to-Eat and Hot Cereals.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market report segments the market into Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Breakfast Cereal market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Breakfast Cereal Market

4. Europe Breakfast Cereal Market by Distribution Channel

5. Europe Breakfast Cereal Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

General Mills Inc.

Alara Wholefoods Ltd.

Nestle SA

Kellogg Company

PepsiCo Inc.

Bagrrys India Ltd.

Post Holdings Inc. (Attune Foods LLC)

B&G Foods Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kctrzz/the_breakfast?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905005838/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Breakfast Cereals