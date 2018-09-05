Arion Bank hf.: Results from Arion Bank shareholders' meeting, 5 September 2018

Here are the results from the Arion Bank shareholders' meeting, which took place at the Bank's headquarters at Borgartún 19, Reykjavík, at 16:00 GMT, 5 September:

Dividend to shareholders

The proposal of the Board of Directors that a dividend to shareholders of ISK 10,000,000,000 be paid was approved. The dividend will be the equivalent of ISK 5 a share.

The ex-date, i.e. the day on which trading with shares in the Bank commences without a previously declared dividend, is 6 September 2018, and the record date is 7 September 2018. Shareholders named in the Bank's register of shareholders at the end of the record date are entitled to receive a dividend. The payment date will be 28 September 2018.

Changes to the Board of Directors

Benedikt Gíslason was elected as a new member to the Board of Directors.

The following people now sit on the Board of Directors of Arion Bank:

Brynjólfur Bjarnason,

Eva Cederbalk

Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted

Måns Höglund

Steinunn Kristín Thórdardóttir

Benedikt Gíslason

Election of two members of the Nomination Committee

Christopher Felix Johannes Guth and Keith Magliana were elected to the Nomination Committee.

Remuneration to members of the Nomination Committee

It was approved that members of the Nomination Committee, including the chairman, would receive ISK 150,000 for each meeting attended, up to a maximum of ISK 150,000 a month in the event there is more than one meeting a month, and up to a maximum of ISK 900,000 per calendar year.

Changes to the Articles of Association

The meeting agreed to remove entirely from the Articles of Association of Arion Bank the temporary provision concerning the exemption to the normal time limit for summoning shareholders' meetings as contained in the Articles of Association. The temporary provision stated that it should be rescinded when shares in Arion Bank were admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland.

It was also agreed to rescind in its entirety addendum no. 1 to the Articles of Association of Arion Bank. This addendum concerned the authorization to buy own shares, granted at a shareholders' meeting on 12 February 2018. This authorization was exercised in February 2018.

For further information please contact Sture Stolen, head of Arion Bank's Investor Relations at ir@arionbanki.is or Theódór Fridbertsson at Investor Relations at theodor.fridbertsson@arionbanki.is, tel. +354 444 6760.