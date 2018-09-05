The "Europe Connected Car Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Connected Car Market is expected to witness market growth of 30% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The technological advancements adopted by the automakers enable the customers to remotely connect to their cars. Incorporating connectivity solutions can dynamically upgrade the functionality of cars. With the help of the connectivity solutions, the customers gain access over the vehicle, which relays timely information on the performance of the car.

In addition to the companies operating in the connected car market, the original equipment manufacturers also contribute in the expansion of the market. The car manufacturers use the products and services provided by the OEM's, including sensors, processors, fleet managers, wireless, cellular models, OEM services and aftermarket services.

Segment Analysis

Based on Product Services, the Connected Car market segments the market into Fleet Manager, Sensors, Processors, Wireless Cellular Modules, OEM Services, and Aftermarket Services.

Based on Connectivity Solutions, the market report segments the market into Embedded, Integrated, and Tethered.

Based on Application, the Connected Car market segments the market into Navigation, Telematics, and Infotainment.

Based on Technology, the market report segments the market into 2G, 3G, and 4G 5G.

Based on Countries, the Connected Car market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Connected Car Market

4. Europe Connected Car Market by Connectivity Solutions

5. Europe Connected Car Market by Technology

6. Europe Connected Car Market by Application

7. Europe Connected Car Market by Country

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

Telefonica SA

Verizon Communications Inc.

Harman International Industries Inc.

TomTom NV

AT&T

Vodafone Group PLC

Ford Motor Company

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

AUDI AG

Daimler AG

