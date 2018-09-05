The "Europe Digital Inspection Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Digital Inspection Market is expected to witness market growth of 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Digital inspection is a technology that is offering assured return on investment in the long term, however, the deployment cost of digital inspection systems is very high, making it is a technology that is beyond the reach of some industry minors.

Manufacturing vertical has been witnessing a new wave of technological revolution, which has led to incorporating automation in manufacturing plants. Industrial 4.0 helps in enhancing productivity through quality control, by detecting defects and also in predictive maintenance of factory machinery.

Imposition of stringent rules and regulations by food beverages authorities, bearing in mind the health and safety of people has been a major factor influencing the market growth.

Segment Analysis

Based on Offering, the Digital Inspection market segments the market into Hardware, Software, and Services.

Based on Technology, the market report segments the market into Metrology, Machine Vision, and NDT.

Based on Dimension, the Digital Inspection market segments the market into 2D and 3D.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Manufacturing, Electronics and Semiconductor, Energy Utilities, Oil Gas, Aerospace Defense, Food Pharmaceuticals, Energy Power, Automotive, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Digital Inspection market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Digital Inspection Market

4. Europe Digital Inspection Market by Technology

5. Europe Digital Inspection Market by Dimension

6. Europe Digital Inspection Market by Vertical

7. Europe Digital Inspection Market by Country

8. Competitive Study

9. Company Profiles

General Electric (GE)

Mistras Group Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Hexagon AB

Cognex Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Roper Technologies (Zetec Inc.)

Carl Zeiss AG

Basler AG

Omron Corporation

