The "Europe Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is expected to witness market growth of 11.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

With technological advancements, the price of such system is expected to decrease in years to come. Germany, Russia and France among others are the major markets for GIS in the European region.

Healthy economic condition is one of the major factors driving the implementation of GIS in the European region. Government regulations pertaining to securing of data paired with increasing infrastructure investments is expected to further drive the GIS market in the region.

Segment Analysis

Based on End User, the Geographic Information System (GIS) market segments the market into Public Sector and Private Sector.

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Software, Service, and Data.

Based on Application, the Geographic Information System (GIS) market segments the market into Disaster Management, Land Information, Map Viewing (Cartography), Infrastructure Management, Business Information, Military Defence (Geopolitics), Mineral Exploration (Geoscience), and Others.

Based on Vertical, the market report segments the market into Utilities, Transportation, Government Agencies, Retail, Oil Gas, Healthcare, Financial Services, Telecom, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Geographic Information System (GIS) market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Geographical Information System Market

4. Europe Geographical Information System Market by Type

5. Europe Geographical Information System Market by Application

6. Europe Geographical Information System Market by Vertical

7. Europe Geographical Information System Market by Country

8. Company Profiles

Pasco Corporation

Ubisense Group PLC

Beijing SuperMap Software Co. Ltd.

Hexagon AB

Schneider Electric SE

Environmental Systems Research Institute

Bentley Systems Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Pitney Bowes Inc.

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.

