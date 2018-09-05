Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2018) - Global UAV Technologies Ltd. (CSE: UAV) (OTC: YRLLF) (FSE: YAB2) (the "Company" or "Global UAV") is a vertically integrated drone technology company, and is pleased to announce that it recently became a member of the 8020 Connect Inc., ("8020 Connect"), investor community.

We invite all shareholders and stakeholders to join the Global UAV portal on 8020 Connect.

Connect here; https://bit.ly/2MpsHaH

Through the 8020 platform, Global UAV will engage with open lines of communication to ensure each shareholder and interested investor can stay up to date with corporate developments as well as have an opportunity to be engaged through a social media portal. The interactive structure of the portal provides for an opportunity for shareholders to become a part of the communication process and support the development of the Company's investor audience. 8020 Connect actively ensures timely and regulatory compliant information dissemination while providing one-stop access to company executives, news, and educational materials.

8020 Connect is the first social media platform directly connecting existing and potential investors to the Executive Management teams of the savviest publicly traded companies.

"In addition to expanding our platform, 8020 Connect has been successfully increasing our investor community. This expanding investor community provides Global UAV, and other companies on our platform, with an opportunity to increase the "stickiness" of their investor audience through active participation with the respective companies," stated, Mr. D'Arcy Funfer, President of 8020 Connect.

"We are looking forward to working with the 8020 Connect platform as an opportunity to further engage with stakeholders and investors," stated Michael Burns, CEO and Director of Global UAV.

About Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. is a vertically integrated drone technology company within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") sector. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries - Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd., High Eye Aerial Imaging Inc., UAV Regulatory Services Inc., and NOVAerial Robotics Inc., Global UAV provides a full spectrum of UAV-based services and products including drone research, development and manufacturing, flight services and regulatory compliance. Global UAV will continue its growth through technology development, expanding the business of its current divisions and the continued evaluation of potential acquisitions. Global UAV is well positioned for growth as a vertically integrated drone technology company.

About 8020 Connect Inc.

8020 Connect Inc. is a social and interactive investment community portal which expands the way shareholders and interested investors access and gather information from public corporations. Built as a hybrid social media and shareholder and management engagement platform, corporations can direct the flow of information to prospective and existing investors through both static and dynamic content. This will allow public companies to build their investment brand and investor awareness while maintaining digital media and regulatory compliance in a growing online investment community.

For additional information please contact:

Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Investor Information

Telephone: +1 888 905 7011

Email: ir@globaluavtech.com

www.globaluavtech.com

