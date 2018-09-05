sprite-preloader
05.09.2018 | 19:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Arion Bank hf.: New member of the Board of Directors of Arion Bank

At a shareholders' meeting of Arion Bank held on Wednesday 5 September Benedikt Gíslason was elected as a new director to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Arion Bank now has the following members: Eva Cederbalk, chairman, Brynjólfur Bjarnason, vice-chairman, Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted, Måns Höglund, Steinunn Kristín Thórdardóttir and Benedikt Gíslason.

Benedikt is currently a consultant and on the board of Genís hf., EC Hugbúnadur ehf. and EC Software Sweden and an alternate board member of Brekkuás ehf. Benedikt previously worked as a senior consultant for Kaupthing, senior advisor for Iceland's Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs and he has held a variety of managerial positions at Straumur- Burdarás. Benedikt also worked as managing director of capital markets at FL Group and at proprietary trading and capital markets at Icelandic Investment Bank (FBA), later Íslandsbanki-FBA. Benedikt was also a board member at Kaupthing and VÍS Insurance.

For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division atharaldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.


