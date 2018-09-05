On August 31st the NUVISAN GROUP, one of Europe's leading CRO's focused on early stage drug development for the life science industry, signed an agreement with NESTLÉ SKIN HEALTH/ GALDERMA to take over parts of the R&D capacities in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

The GALDERMA R&D site in Sophia-Antipolis which opened in 2006 is the world's largest research and development center focused on medical and cosmetic solutions for the skin. The new capabilities will strengthen NUVISAN'S core service lines in Bioanalysis, Clinical Trial Supplies and Pharmaceutical Analytics as well as enhancing the portfolio by adding GMP-API synthesis and formulation capability for prescription drugs and cosmetics. NUVISAN intends to start its operations in Sophia Antipolis in October 2018.

NUVISAN thus underscores its claim to becoming Europe's leading one-stop pharma services provider in the field of early stage drug development for the pharmaceutical industry with its third acquisition since 2011. The integration of parts of the former GALDERMA R&D will add 80 employees to NUVISAN's existing 325 employees to give 400+ employees in the NUVISAN GROUP.

"With these new R&D capabilities and capacities, we not only integrate a high-performance team, but also obtain access to a great deal of specialty know-how which we can bundle directly into the NUVISAN GROUP, enabling us to significantly increase and enhance benefits to our customers says CEO of NUVISAN, Dr. Dietrich Bruchmann.

NUVISAN is now able to significantly accelerate the drug development process from discovery to clinical trials for clients.

With these new capacities, NUVISAN expertise will be extended to the fields of chemistry, liquid and semi-solid formulation development whilst creating an operational hub in close proximity to Southern European customers.

About NUVISAN

The owner-managed NUVISAN GROUP generates sales of approx. 40 million with currently over 300 highly qualified employees. It originated from LAB AAI Pharma 40 years ago and has been operating under the name NUVISAN GmbH with its headquarters in Neu-Ulm since 2010. With the addition of the new R&D capacities, the headcount will increase by more than 20% and brings NUVISAN to app. 400+ employees.

