The Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market is expected to witness market growth of 37% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Addressing the potential challenges of enabling security and enhancing user productivity where workforce mobility and multi-device support is pivotal, requires shift in paradigm. To address the potential challenges, a modern UEM solution should be a fully integrated support system with security assurance.

With such seamless solutions, administrators can float common set of processes to record device information, patch and update software components, provision applications, and ensure strict adherence to security compliance.

Unified endpoint management (UEM) is an approach used to secure and control desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets in a connected and coherent manner from a single console. Unified endpoint management basically works on the mobile device management (MDM) application program interfaces (APIs) in desktop and mobile operating systems.

Segment Analysis

Based on Type, the Unified Endpoint Management market segments the market into Solution and Services.

Based on Organization Size, the market report segments the market into Small Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Vertical, the Unified Endpoint Management market segments the market into BFSI, Government, Consumer Goods Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation Logistics, Telecom IT, Automotive, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Unified Endpoint Management market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market

4. Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market by Organization Size

5. Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market by Vertical

6. Europe Unified Endpoint Management Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Citrix Systems Inc.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

CA Technologies Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Symantec Corporation

VMware Inc.

Thoma Bravo (Ivanti)

Sophos PLC

