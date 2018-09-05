The "Europe Aseptic Packaging Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Aseptic Packaging Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Aseptic packaging is the last step in aseptic food processing, and with this form of packaging, food products are continuously sterilized, to ensure no microorganisms are in the food which is expected to cause either food decay and/or food poisoning.

Growing demand from the milk dairy packaging industry contributes to the market expansion of cartons segment. With the help of cartons, products can be easily stacked, come in variety of shapes sizes, and have strong shelf life. They also provide excellent barrier properties to the product enclosed within.

Growing urban population, demand for better packaging from the food and beverage sector and preference for convenient packaging are the factors that drive the demand for aseptic packaging market.

Segments Analyzed

Based on Application, the Aseptic Packaging market segments the market into Beverages and Food.

Based on Product Type, the market report segments the market into Cartons, Bottles Cans, Bags Pouches, and Others.

Based on Countries, the Aseptic Packaging market segments the market into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe.

Company Profiles

Amcor Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Schott Systeme GmbH

Sealed Air Corporation

Ecolean AB

Bemis Company Inc.

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd.

