

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one session after it had snapped the five-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 60 points or 2.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,700-point plateau and it's in line for further damage on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on trade concerns and tumbling crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index tumbled 46.24 points or 1.68 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,704.34 after peaking at 2,745.47. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 23.54 points or 1.61 percent to end at 1,442.25.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank plummeted 3.17 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.40 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 1.65 percent, China Merchants Bank plunged 3.32 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 2.47 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 2.76 percent, PetroChina shed 0.49 percent, China Shenhua Energy contracted 2.92 percent, Gemdale lost 1.85 percent, Poly Real Estate plummeted 4.21 percent, China Vanke plunged 4.18 percent and CITIC Securities fell 2.15 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks were mostly in the red again on Wednesday, extending recent losses. The tech-heavy NASDAQ showed a particularly steep drop, although the Dow managed to close slightly higher.



The Dow added 22.51 points or 0.09 percent to 25,974.99, while the NASDAQ tumbled 96.07 points or 1.19 percent to 7,995.17 and the S&P 500 fell 8.12 points or 0.28 percent to 2,888.60.



Ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and key partners contributed to the continued weakness on Wall Street. Reports say Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not bend on key demands for NAFTA in talks with the U.S. this week.



Reports also suggest President Donald Trump intends to impose tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese imports later today.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday, after tropical storm Gordon weakened and moved away from its expected path. Crude oil futures for October delivery ended down $1.15 or 1.7 percent at $68.72 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX