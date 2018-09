LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK.L, GSK) reportedly will cut 650 jobs in the U.S. as part of previously announced global restructuring. The reports noted that the cuts would affect offices in Philadelphia and North Carolina, as well as about 450 sales representatives. Glaxo has about 15,000 U.S. workers.



