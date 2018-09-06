

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - ExxonMobil (XOM) said that it has signed a cooperation framework agreement with the Guangdong Provincial People's Government to advance discussions concerning the proposed construction of a chemical complex in the Huizhou Dayawan Petrochemical Industrial Park. The new facility would help meet expected demand growth for chemical products in China.



The multibillion-dollar project, which remains subject to a final investment decision, would include a 1.2 million-tons-per-year ethylene flexible feed steam cracker, two performance polyethylene lines and two differentiated performance polypropylene lines.



ExxonMobil's decision to proceed with the project will be based on a number of factors, including receipt of permits and project competitiveness. Startup is planned for 2023.



