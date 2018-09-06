

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses on Thursday from the previous session on a stronger yen and following the mostly negative cues from Wall Street after a fall in tech shares. Worries about trade tensions and emerging market woes continued to weigh on investor sentiment.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 59.00 points or 0.26 percent to 22,521.83, after touching a low of 22,416.63 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down 0.4 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is declining 0.5 percent and Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, while Sony is adding 0.4 percent.



Shares of video game company Nintendo are lower by more than 4 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is losing almost 1 percent, while Honda is adding 0.2 percent. Toyota said it has recalled more than 1 million hybrid cars globally due to risk of fire, including 554,000 vehicles in Japan.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.4 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.3 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing almost 2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is edging lower by 0.1 percent.



Among the major gainers, Tokyo Dome is gaining almost 5 percent and Kawasaki Kishen Kaisha is rising more than 2 percent. Nippon Suisan, Ube Industries and Mitsubishi Materials are all advancing almost 2 percent each.



On the flip side, Furukawa Co. is falling almost 9 percent, Screen Holdings is losing almost 5 percent and Sumco Corp. is down almost 4 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday although the Dow managed to close slightly higher. Ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and its key partners contributed to the continued weakness on Wall Street. A report from Reuters said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated Canada will not bend on key demands regarding NAFTA in talks with the U.S. this week.



While the Dow inched up 22.51 points or 0.1 percent to 25,974.99, the Nasdaq tumbled 96.07 points or 1.2 percent to 7,995.17 and the S&P 500 fell 8.12 points or 0.3 percent to 2,888.60.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.



Oil prices fell over 1 percent on Wednesday as a tropical storm hitting the U.S. Gulf coast weakened and deviated away from oil producing areas. WTI crude for October delivery tumbled $1.15 or 1.65 percent to $68.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



