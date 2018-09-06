Media Release

Zurich, September 6, 2018; 6:45 a.m. CET

Sunrise announces Marcel Huber as new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO)

Marcel Huber has been appointed as the new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) at Sunrise

Patrick Alain Meier, interim CAO and Director Legal, to ensure a smooth transition

As announced on July 31, 2018 (https://e3.marco.ch/publish/sunrise/821_3490/20180731_MM_ad_hoc_DR_EN.pdf), former Sunrise Chief Administrative Officer Dominik Rubli has decided to step down to pursue new challenges and the Board of Directors of Sunrise has appointed Marcel Huber as his successor.

"Marcel Huber has been appointed as the new Chief Administrative Officer. Marcel is joining us from Salt Mobile SA, where he acted as Member of the Management Board and Corporate Secretary of the Board of Directors. Before that, he held various senior management positions at Orange Communications AG and Cablecom GmbH.

Marcel Huber holds a MLaw from the University of Zurich and has a long regulatory, legal and compliance experience and we are pleased that he decided to join the Sunrise management team." says Olaf Swantee, CEO of Sunrise.

Marcel Huber will join Sunrise in due course after the garden leave and Patrick Alain Meier leads the Administrative Office Unit on an ad interim basis to ensure a smooth transition.

Sunrise Communications AG

Corporate Communications

media@sunrise.net

www.sunrise.ch (http://www.sunrise.ch/)

Phone: 0800 333 000

Outside of Switzerland: +41 58 777 76 66

