The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 06.09.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 06.09.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 2JT XFRA US30607B1098 FALCON MIN. CL.A DL-,0001 EQ01 EQU EUR N

CA CY9D XFRA US59503A2042 MICROBOT MEDICAL DL-,01 EQ01 EQU EUR N