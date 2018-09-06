

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) on Thursday maintained its objectives for Fiscal 2018. The company further said it plans to deliver organic revenue growth above 3% by fiscal 2020, and then return sustainably to an underlying operating profit margin above 6%.



For fiscal 2018, the company still expects organic revenue growth of between 1% and 1.5%, excluding the impact of the 53rd week in the US. Underlying operating profit margin is expected around 5.7% excluding currency impact.



The company will today hold a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts in Paris. During the event, Sodexo Group CEO Denis Machuel will present his strategic agenda to return the firm to deliver market-leading growth.



The Capital Markets Day will provide greater insight into Sodexo's strong positions in significant and growing addressable markets, among others.



Machuel said, ' The leadership team will deliver a series of presentations to provide greater insight into our businesses, our distinct market segments, our strategy and our collective confidence in the outlook for the Group. We have clear action plans and execution capabilities in place and are highly focused on implementing our strategy to return the Group to sector-leading growth sustainably.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX