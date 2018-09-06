

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that new data from its broad clinical development program across different types of lung cancer will be presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer or IASLC 2018 World Conference on Lung Cancer or WCLC, taking place from September 23-26 in Toronto, Canada.



Ten abstracts have been accepted, including three 'late breakers' and five oral presentations.



Progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) data from the Phase III IMpower133 study of TECENTRIQ plus chemotherapy (carboplatin and etoposide) for the initial (first-line) treatment of people with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) will be presented in the Presidential Symposium. These are the first positive survival data from a Phase III study with an immunotherapy-based combination in the initial treatment of ES-SCLC.



PFS and OS data will be presented from the Phase III IMpower132 study investigating TECENTRIQ plus pemetrexed and platinum-based chemotherapy (cisplatin or carboplatin) in the initial treatment of people with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The IMpower132 and IMpower133 data will be featured as part of WCLC's official press program on Monday, September 24 and Tuesday, September 25, respectively.



Additionally, results from a Phase Ib study investigating Tarceva plus TECENTRIQ in tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI)-naïve people with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC will also be presented.



