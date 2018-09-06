sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 06.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

114,35 Euro		+4,95
+4,52 %
WKN: 924781 ISIN: FR0000073272 Ticker-Symbol: SEJ1 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SAFRAN Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAFRAN 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
115,50
115,60
09:56
115,45
115,60
09:56
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DASSAULT AVIATION SA
DASSAULT AVIATION SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DASSAULT AVIATION SA1.535,00-0,84 %
SAFRAN114,35+4,52 %