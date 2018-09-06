eGain Corporation: eGain Announces Risk-free "AI Value in 30 Days" Program

Contact Center and Customer Service leaders experience real business impact with AI in less time than it takes to draft an AI RFP

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions today announced a revolutionary program "AI in 30 Days" to make it super-easy for contact centers and customer service organizations to get going with AI for quick business value.



While AI has been a white-hot topic among CxO's and business leaders, projects take 4 years on average-as long as 10 years in some cases-according to Gartner. By contrast, this program has shown business value in 30 days or less*.

Proven in world-class deployments for over two decades, eGain's AI technology spans virtual assistants, machine learning, reasoning, and analytics, used across award-winning applications in its digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement suite eGain Solve. Unlike unproven, hyped-up AI offerings, the solution has delivered transformational business benefits at scale for blue-chip clients:

Agent time to competency improvement up to 75 percent

NPS (Net Promoter Score) improvement up to 30 points

FCR (First-Contact Resolution) improvement up to 25 percent

Self-service deflection up to 60 percent

Available immediately for qualified prospects, "AI Value in 30 Days" includes the following elements:

Rich, out-of-the-box AI functionality, enhanced with machine learning and knowledge



Risk-free adoption with eGain Try+Buy consumption model

- Safe, production pilot in the cloud with no budget needed and no obligation to buy

- No-charge guidance to quick business value by AI experts

- One high-impact use-case for customer self-service or agent-assisted service

- Options for A/B testing

Companies in banking, financial services, retail, telco, and healthcare have already taken advantage of this approach to create rapid value from AI.

"Contact center and customer service leaders are really struggling to figure out how to quickly get going with AI," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Our no-strings offer makes it easy to pilot relevant, rich AI and machine learning capabilities in the eGain platform to deliver real value in less than a month."

* Time to value depends on the availability of stakeholders to execute the initiative.

More Information

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications (http://www.egain.com/company/news/press_releases/egain-positioned-in-the-leaders-quadrant-of-the-magic-quadrant-for-crm-web-customer-service-applications/) for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com (http://www.egain.com).

