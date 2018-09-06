Evotec AG Listed In MDAX

DUAL-LISTING OF EVOTEC AG SHARE IN TECDAX AND MDAX AS OF 24 SEPTEMBER 2018

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / Evotec AG (FSE: EVT) (XETRA: EVT) (OTC PINK: EVTCY), (TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) announced today that its shares will be included in the MDAX as of 24 September 2018 as announced by Deutsche Börse on 05 September 2018.

This dual listing of the Evotec shares in both TecDAX and MDAX results from the rule changes regarding the inclusion of companies in the MDAX, SDAX and TecDAX. As a consequence of this rule change, the tech and classic sectoral separation in the indices will be eliminated and tech companies may also be included in the MDAX and SDAX going forward. The MDAX consists of the 60 largest and most-traded companies in Germany. Evotec was able to meet the relevant criteria of the MDAX index regarding market capitalisation of the free float as well as trading volume.

Further information on the rule changes by Deutsche Börse can be found in the Guide Equity Indices (valid from 31.08.2018) which can be found online at https://www.dax-indices.com/resources.

