

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran (SAF.PA, 0IU8.L, SAFRF.PK) reported that its adjusted net income - Group share for the first-half of 2018 declined to 932 million euros or 2.11 euros per share from 1.488 billion euros or 3.56 euros per share in the prior year.



Recurring operating income was 1.386 billion euros--including a contribution of Euro 129 million from Zodiac Aerospace, up 32.6% on a reported basis and up 20.3% excluding Zodiac Aerospace.



First-half 2018 revenue amounted to 9.506 billion euros, including the four-month contribution of 1.516 billion euros from Zodiac Aerospace. It represented an increase of 23.9% or 1.836 billion euros, compared to the year ago period. At constant scope, revenue grew 4.3%.



Safran expects the strong momentum seen in the first-half 2018 for its Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment and Defense activities to continue into the second-half of 2018. As a result, Safran raised its expectations for 2018.



Compared to its estimated restated key metrics for the application of IFRS 15, Safran expects adjusted revenue to grow on an organic basis in the range 7% to 9%. Previously, it expected adjusted revenue growth to be at the top end of the 2% to 4% range. At an estimated average spot rate of $1.21 to the Euro in 2018, adjusted revenue is expected to grow in the mid-single digits (previously 'to grow slightly at an estimated average spot rate of $1.23 to the Euro in 2018').



The company expects annual adjusted recurring operating income to grow around 20% at a hedged rate of $1.18 to the Euro. Previously it was expected at the upper end of the 7% to 10% range.



