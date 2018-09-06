Privacy and Security Forum Europe 2018 - Forrester Survey Shows Customers More Than Ever Concerned About Their Data

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence (AI), internet-of-things (IoT) and a growing number of personal devices open new vulnerabilities for cyberattacks, customers are increasingly concerned about their privacy and care about their data more than ever before. It has therefore become imperative for companies to be ready and be prepared as the next wave of breaches could be the one that will disrupt industries and erode brands.

At Privacy and Security Forum Europe 2018 - that will take place on 9 and 10 October, etc. Venues, St Paul's London - Forrester will bring together security, privacy, and digital strategy experts to work towards three important objectives: ensure the integrity of the data, improve customer experience and differentiate with security and privacy, share best practices for building and running high-performance privacy and security organizations.

A recent survey by Forrester Analytics shows that:

Almost 25% of EU5 ( France , Germany , Italy , Spain , and the UK) online adults are data-savvy digitals and highly informed about their privacy. They are comfortable sharing personal information with companies if they get a benefit in return

Some consumers want personalisation, 26% of EU5 online adults agree that "retailers should do more to offer me more personalized experiences"

At the same time, boundaries must be respected - half of EU online adults are very concerned when they "see ads that are too personalized"

An impressive 65% of EU online adults say they are very likely to "ask companies to delete information about me"

The two-day forum will see more than 30 sessions with analysts and industry leaders.

Laura Koetzle, VP and Research Director, explains: "We believe that strong privacy and security practices can help win, serve, and retain customers and drive business growth. Our goal is to showcase leaders who are driving business results and competitive differentiation with innovative privacy and security practices, and technology implementations."

An overview of the key insights of the forum will be discussed in a webinar titled "Champion privacy and secure your customers' future" which will take place on Thursday, 13th September, 2018 at 2 pm BST. All webinar attendees will receive a discounted pass to attend the forum.

