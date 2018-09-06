Kamux Oyj: Kamux expands further in Finland: a new showroom coming to Oulu

Kamux Corporation Press Release 6 September 2018 at 9:00





Kamux expands further in Finland: a new showroom coming to Oulu

Kamux, a company specialising in used car sales, is continuing its strong growth. Kamux is expanding its operations by opening a new showroom in Oulu in January 2019.

Already the third Kamux showroom in Oulu

"Kamux already has two showrooms in Oulu, one in Oulunlahti and one in Rusko. The showroom opening in the Limingantulli area in January will be about 2,000 square feet, the largest of our Oulu showrooms. Oulu is a big urban center, considering the number of residents also in the surrounding areas, so the new showroom will enable us to better serve customers in this area," says Tommi Iiskonmäki, Country Director.

Expanding with a selection of utility vehicles

The third showroom in Oulu will enable expansion of the selection with utility vehicles.

"The three showrooms bring additional capacity, enabling us to offer a comprehensive range of utility vehicles to our customers in the Oulu area. Utility vehicles interest entrepreneurs, and another buyer group is private individuals who buy a car for example for spare time activities and cottage life," explains Iiskonmäki.

To serve customer needs, Kamux will, if desired, make changes to utility vehicles, such as partition shifts, additional seats, insulation, upholstery or other requested features.

The foothold in Oulu will be strengthened

"The new Oulu showroom will strengthen our foothold in the area, and throughout the Finnish used car market. At the Limingantulli showroom, we will serve customers with eight salespersons and a sales manager, and there will be approximately 130 cars in the showroom. The showroom will be located in Tyrnäväntie 6," says Iiskonmäki.

Our whole selection available to customers

"At Kamux, you can do business in a way that is most comfortable for the customer. Our way of offering reasonable priced car sales is based on the fact that our entire selection of 4,000 cars available in Finland, and the cars we have in Sweden and Germany, are available to our customers, regardless of which showroom they choose to do business in or through which channel they wish to contact us," says Iiskonmäki.

Hiring new sales persons

"As a growing company, we are continuously hiring new staff, particularly new salespersons. We strive to be a car dealership where our customers find it easy and comfortable to shop, and this is why we invest a lot in training our sales staff. The right attitude is key so previous experience in car sales is not essential. During the autumn, we will start recruiting salespersons in Oulu," Iiskonmäki says.

For more information:

Tommi Iiskonmäki, Country Director, Kamux Suomi Oy, +358 40 5801 498

Satu Otala, Director of Communications, Kamux Corporation, +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. The first Kamux car showroom started its operations in 2003 in Hämeenlinna, Finland and the company currently has 43 car showrooms in Finland, ten in Sweden and two in Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 180,000 used cars, of which 40,957 were sold in 2017. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 454.9 million in 2017. In 2017, Kamux's average number of employees was 418 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.kamux.com

