Donnerstag, 06.09.2018

WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
06.09.2018 | 08:08
(2 Leser)
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

JPJ Group PLC Announces FTSE Inclusion

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company") announces that following the FTSE Quarterly Review September 2018, the Company will be part of the FTSE UK Index Series as a member of the FTSE AllShare and SmallCap indexes, with effect on Monday, 24 September 2018.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the InterCasino (www.intercasino.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com) and Botemania (www.botemania.es) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc
Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 203 907 4032
jason.holden@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
jpj@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group PLC


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE