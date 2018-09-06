

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a flat note Thursday after steep losses in the previous session.



Asian markets are trading mixed as public consultations come to a close on possible new U.S. tariffs on Chinese products worth $200 billion. If the U.S. goes ahead with the tariffs, China is likely to retaliate in a tit-for-tat trade war.



Meanwhile, Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the U.S. and Canada are making 'good progress' on the revision of the North American trade pact but talks will continue to resolve remaining issues.



A weaker dollar underpinned commodity prices, although oil held overnight losses below $69 a barrel on fears that a deepening turmoil in emerging markets may dent demand for oil.



Factory orders data from Germany is due later in the session, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to any developments regarding trade as well as reports on weekly jobless claims, private sector employment and service sector activity.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly lower as trade worries persisted and investors monitored a Congress grilling of big tech executives.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 0.3 percent while the Dow inched up 0.1 percent.



European markets fell sharply on Wednesday amid heightened trade tensions. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 1.1 percent.



The German DAX lost 1.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 1.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 1 percent.



