Agama Technologies AB: Agama and THEO Technologies announce strategic partnership

As a result of this strategic partnership, OTT video service providers will be able to combine both technologies to enable services with the highest video quality across all browsers and devices, leverage unrivalled analytics capabilities and provide superior customer experience.

"We are delighted to be partnering with THEO Technologies, a front-runner in the player industry, says Johan Görsjö, Director of Product Management, at Agama Technologies. "This strategic partnership enables OTT video service providers to gain the crucial insights needed into service performance and subscriber experience, something that is paramount in today's fast-moving OTT environment."

"With Agama, THEOplayer's universal video player integrates with a skilled partner in the monitoring, assurance and analytics part of the video delivery infrastructure", said Pieter-Jan Speelmans, Chief Technical Officer at THEO Technologies. "As OTT and streaming media companies today require total control of the whole delivery chain, this partnership ensures a high-quality viewing experience on a wide variety of connected devices".

Agama's OTT solution offers full transparency of service performance and customer experience, from service creation in the head-end, across delivery networks and all the way to the individual customer's app or device. With unique analytics, visualization and integration capabilities, Agama enables operators to implement a data-driven way of working across departments and workflows. The Agama solution empowers operations, product management, marketing and customer facing teams to drive customer satisfaction, lower operational costs and increase agility.

THEO Technologies is the technological front-runner in the online video playback space aiming at facilitating the perfect video experience on any platform or device. Our top-class product, THEOplayer, is a universal video player, fully HTML5 based, supporting every platform and device via a set of different SDKs. THEO Technologies delivers the most performant video playback technology: superior viewer experience in terms of latency, start-up time, seeking time, etc. and the most advanced feature set and functionalities. Our best-of-breed approach with a stable and constantly updated integration framework facilitates the player deployment in the ecosystem of the media companies.

Both Agama and THEO Technologies will exhibit at IBC2018, where they will showcase their latest products and solutions. You can visit Agama at stand 5.B72 and THEO Technologies at stand 14.D01.

###

Media contact Agama Technologies

Anna Amnell

Agama Technologies

mediacontact@agama.tv

+46 13 240 330

Media contact THEOplayer



Ruben Gees

THEO Technologies

ruben.gees@theoplayer.com

+32 497 39 10 19





About Agama Technologies

Agama Technologies specialises in empowering video operators' business processes with awareness that can drastically lower operational costs and improve customer satisfaction. With extensive experience and an industry-leading solution for monitoring, assurance and analytics of video service quality and customer experience, Agama helps operators to implement a data-driven way of working to assure optimal service quality, improve operational efficiency and increase customer understanding. The company is based in Linköping, Sweden, and is privately held. For more information, visit www.agama.tv

About THEO Technologies

THEO Technologies' purpose is to facilitate the perfect video experience on any platform or device, at any time and everywhere. It is our ambition to empower publishers, video publishers, telcos and broadcasters to monetise their content and deliver cutting-edge video experiences to their audiences. THEOplayer, our universal video player solution, has proven compatibility with industry-leading solutions for streaming, advertising, DRM, analytics and server-side ad insertion. Our global customer base covers all regions and industry segments. We are powering some of the largest streaming services in the world including: Telenet, CNN, Swisscom, Telegraaf Media Groep, NBC, Cisco, France Télévisions among many others. For more information, visit www.theoplayer.com

Attachments