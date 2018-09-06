

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported Thursday that passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, for the month of August 2018 were up 5.6 percent to 8.68 million from 8.22 million last year. The passenger statistics do not include Tegel operations, the company said.



Load Factor for the month was 96.4 percent, up 0.1 percentage point from 96.3 percent last year.



For the rolling 12 months, passengers were up 5.8 percent to 84.10 million. Load Factor was 93.6 percent, up 1.2 percentage points from last year.



